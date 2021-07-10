Seminole man charged with attempted murder after attack at BP gas station

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 29-year-old Seminole man about 3 p.m. July 8 in connection with an attack at the BP gas station, 8289 Park Boulevard in Seminole.
Zachary Taylor Pierson was booked into the county jail and charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $52,000. He was released on surety bond at 10:16 p.m. July 9.
Deputies responded to the BP gas station about 7:25 p.m. July 6 after receiving a report of a man being attacked in the parking lot of the business. When deputies arrived, the victim and suspect were gone.
Detectives found out the victim, James Lambert, 50, had been taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, including skull fractures, a brain bleed, shattered jaw and a bruised lung.
Detectives say Lambert had been attempting to pump gas into his vehicle when Pierson approached him from behind and hit him with an object. Detectives say the two men know each other. Lambert fell to the ground and Pierson struck him numerous times.
Detectives say Lambert managed to drive away. As he did so, Pierson broke out the tail light on his vehicle and damaged his cell phone, which had fallen to the ground during the attack.
Lambert then contacted emergency medical services for help.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Robbery/Homicide Detective C. Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or email at cblumberg@pcsonet.com.