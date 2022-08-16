A 15-year-old student from East Lake High School was arrested Aug. 15 after another student received a message that a shooting and bombing would take place at the school.
According to a police report, the student who received the message posted a screen shot of the message to Snapchat, alerting other students of the threat. Deputies were contacted.
They interviewed the juvenile at his residence, where he admitted to sending the message, but told deputies the threat was a joke. He was taken into custody about 11:15 p.m. and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center. He was charged with making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.
Deputies confirmed the juvenile does not have access to any firearms or explosive devices and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school.
Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office immediately at 727-582-6200 or via https://getfortifyfl.com/.