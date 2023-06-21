Detectives assigned to the Cold Case Unit of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have closed the missing person case of former Clearwater resident Ronald Gilchrist.
According to detectives, Gilchrist, then 29, left a residence on Bonner Avenue in Clearwater to travel to Miami on Oct. 28, 1980. He was driving a 1977 Ford 4-door vehicle and was scheduled to arrive at Miami International Airport on Nov. 3, 1980 to pick up his in-laws and bring them to Marco Island.
Detectives say Gilchrist called a family member on October 29, 1980, from a restaurant pay phone in Mulberry. However, Gilchrist never arrived at the airport and had not been seen or heard from since.
Detectives obtained photographs of Gilchrist from 1980 and submitted them to investigators at the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office. Detectives learned the Miami-Dade department investigated a homicide of a John Doe in November of 1980. Detectives learned that the John Doe matched a similar description of Gilchrist.
On June 7, 2023, detectives received notification that the medical examiner's office formally identified John Doe as Ronald Gilchrist.
Miami-Dade police are continuing the homicide investigation.