ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 32-year-old Largo man in connection with a shooting that occurred about 4:11 a.m. Sept. 19 in the parking lot of a bar on Gandy Boulevard in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Detectives had initially reported that the shooting had occurred at the 4Play Gentlemen’s Club, 10387 Gandy Blvd. In an update, they said it occurred in the parking lot of the Emporium Lounge, which according to that business’s Facebook page is located at the same address in suite 102.
Detectives say there was a large altercation inside the Emporium Lounge, which at the time, had several under patrons inside. Large groups of people, including the victim, exited the club and gathered in the parking lot.
Detectives say Gai Makir Marwil was leaving in his vehicle when he opened fire, striking 24-year-old Jametric Darrell Facyson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marwil then fled the scene. Detectives say a short time later, he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at I-175 and 54th Avenue North. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Marwil was charged with first degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He remains hospitalized and will be transported to the county jail when he is released.