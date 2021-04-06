Pedestrian dies at local hospital after crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard

CLEARWATER — A 46-year-old homeless man died at a local hospital after he was struck by a vehicle about 8:45 p.m. April 5 on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard just west of Belcher Road. The driver of the vehicle was charged with misdemeanor DUI.
According to Clearwater police, the unidentified man was crossing the roadway outside a crosswalk when he was struck by a 2004 Jeep Patriot traveling westbound. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he died.
The driver of the Jeep, Carson David Powell, 18, of Clearwater was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with misdemeanor DUI. Bail was set at $500. He was released on cash bond at 10:07 a.m. April 6.