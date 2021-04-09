17-month-old girl injured in Clearwater motorcycle crash

CLEAWATER — Police arrested a 35-year-old Clearwater man about 6:32 p.m. April 8 in connection with injuries received by his 17-month-old stepdaughter during a motorcycle crash.
Dontrell Stanley was booked into the Pinellas County Jail at 12:51 a.m. April 9 and charged with one count of child neglect with great bodily harm and one count of having no drivers license. Bail was set at $10,250. He was released on surety bond at 9:38 a.m. April 9.
Clearwater police and fire and rescue personnel responded to a call about a motorcycle crash about 5 p.m. April 8 on the corner of Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
Police say Stanley had his 17-month-old stepdaughter in his lap when he crashed his 2017 Diax motorcycle after running a stop sign. According to police, Stanley then tried to avoid a crash with a car by laying down the motorcycle, which propelled the baby underneath the car.
The 17-month-old girl suffered serious injuries and was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where she was listed in critical but stable condition Thursday night.
Stanley was transported to Morton Plant Hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.