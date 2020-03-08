Arrest made in Jan. 10 stabbing of Madeira Beach man

MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 28-year-old Clearwater man March 6 on a second degree murder charge in connection with a stabbing of a Madeira Beach man.
Justin Leng That was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $500,000.
According to detectives, deputies responded to a 911 armed person call at about 2:57 a.m. Jan. 10.
When deputies arrived, they found That, who told deputies he had stabbed John Forest, 48.
Deputies then found Forest deceased in his residence on Miramar Avenue in Madeira Beach.
That told detectives he met Forest at a local bar earlier that night. That described how they returned to Forest’s residence to smoke marijuana and got into a verbal argument.
Detectives say the argument between That and Forest turned physical. During the physical altercation, That obtained a knife, which belonged to the victim, and stabbed Forest ten times in the face and neck. Afterwards, That fled the scene, disposed of the knife and called 911.