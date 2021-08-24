LEALMAN — Florida Highway Patrol reported serious injuries and the death of an unborn child in a crash that occurred about 5:41 a.m. Aug. 23 on 54th Avenue North in Lealman.
Troopers say a 46-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound inside lane of 54th Avenue North just east of 43rd Street North. A 32-year-old St. Petersburg woman was driving a sedan-type vehicle westbound on 54th on 54th Avenue North.
When the vehicles reached the 4200 block of 54th Avenue North, they collided head-on.
The woman and a 34-year-old male passenger in her car suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital where the woman’s unborn child later died. The man in the other vehicle had minor injuries.