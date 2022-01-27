Off-duty Clearwater police officer arrested on multiple charges

DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested an off-duty Clearwater police officer about 2 a.m. Jan. 27 on multiple charged including domestic battery and false imprisonment.
Jason Lambe, 42, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of domestic battery, one count of tampering with a witness, one count of false imprisonment, one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. No bail was set.
Deputies responded to a residence in Dunedin about 2 a.m. Jan. 27 in connection with a domestic incident in progress. According to a press release, once deputies arrive on scene, they made contact with Lambe outside the residence. He was then taken into custody after refusing to follow verbal commands and resisting deputies.
Deputies then talked to the victim, Bronwen Justice, 43, who told them she and Lambe had been dating but were not in a current relationship.
According to deputies, Justice said Lambe arrived at her home on Jan. 23 and then confiscated her cell phone and refused to let her leave the residence for several days. During that time, he battered her and threatened to kill her and himself. Justice suffered multiple minor injuries but did not required medical attention, deputies said in a press release.
