Clearwater police say man charged with first-degree murder

CLEARWATER — Police say they charged a 26-year-old Clearwater man with first-degree murder Sept. 1 in connection with a shooting at a residence on Grove St.
Clearwater police say they responded to a call about a shooting about 11 p .m. Aug. 31 at 1133 Grove St. They say that a verbal dispute between Derek Omasta, 31, and Deshon Marquice Powers over a parking spot became violent when Powers got a gun from inside the house and shot Omasta.
Police say Omasta was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he later died.
Powers was taken to the county jail where he was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.