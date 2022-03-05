LARGO — Police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash about 6:25 a.m. March 4 on northbound Missouri Avenue north of Rosery Road Northeast in Largo.
According to Largo police, an unidentified woman was walking her bicycle from the east to west on Missouri Road Northeast just north of the crosswalk. Police say as she entered the left-hand through lane, she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Largo police’s Traffic Unit responded to the crash. Northbound Missouri Road was shut down at Rosery Road for several hours while police conducted an investigation.