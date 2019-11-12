CLEARWATER — Police have identified the driver who died and the driver who suffered critical injuries in a crash that occurred Nov. 11 on Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater.
Clearwater police and Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the crash that occurred about noon at Fort Harrison Avenue and Woodlawn Street.
Maritza Alfandari, 70, of New Port Richey was driving a 2019 Honda SUV southbound. Police say the SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Sandra Padgett, 58, of Belleair.
Alfandari died at the scene. Padgett was transported by Bayflite to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg as a trauma alert.