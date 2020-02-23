24 charged and 24 cited for DUI during weekend Wolf Pack operation

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies joined together over the weekend to conduct a Wolf Pack operation to create awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies along with Florida Highway Patrol and officers from Clearwater, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs monitor traffic throughout the county from 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Twenty-four were charged with driving under the influence and another 24 were issued citations for DUI. In addition, one was charged with boating under the influence.
Law enforcement found motorists in violation of other criminal charges, including two driving with suspended or revoked drivers licenses, one felony, one street racing and four misdemeanor arrests.
A number of citations were written include 11 for driving with a suspended or revoked drivers license, seven for no insurance, one for open container, 20 non-moving violations, 47 moving violations and 50 speeding tickets.
The operation was part of the sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
The DUI Wolf Pack was dedicated to Peter Chenhall, who was 39, when he was killed by an impaired driver on Feb. 17, 2018 in St. Pete Beach. While Chenhall was on the sidewalk of Blind Pass Road, an impaired driver left the roadway and struck him. The driver left the scene and was later apprehended in St. Pete Beach. The driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be conducting Wolf Packs continuously throughout the year.