PINELLAS PARK — Police report that a 57-year-old man died at the scene of a crash that occurred early Saturday morning at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 52nd Street.
Pinellas Park police say they received a phone call from David Martin, a transient, about 3:22 a.m. Martin told police he was “highly intoxicated” and needed help, according to a press release.
Police and fire personnel responded. As they were trying to locate Martin, they heard a crash. When first responders arrived at the intersection of Park Boulevard and 52nd Street, they found that Martin had been struck by a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Cron, 35, of Pinellas Park.
Police say Cron waved down an officer and remained at the scene. He is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.