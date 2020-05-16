INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deputy-involved crash with a motorcycle that occurred about 10:37 p.m. May 15 on Gulf Boulevard at Fourth Avenue in Indian Rocks Beach.
Deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team say Deputy Austin Rill, 23, was driving a fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling southbound on Gulf Boulevard when he made a left turn to go eastbound on Fourth Avenue.
Deputy Rill was attempting to stop two vehicles that also had turned eastbound onto Fourth Avenue.
According to investigators, Charles P. Roberts, 51, of St. Petersburg was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson, traveling northbound on Gulf Boulevard, when his motorcycle struck the side of the Tahoe.
Roberts and his passenger, Vanessa M. Bennett, 51, of Indian Rocks Beach suffered non-life threatening injuries. Roberts was treated at the scene. Bennett was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.
Deputy Rill, who was hired on Jan. 22, 2019, was not injured.
Investigators say impairment and speed were not factors in the case.