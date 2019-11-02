Clearwater police say woman confessed to killing her baby

CLEARWATER — Police homicide detectives charged a 24-year-old Clearwater woman with first-degree murder Nov. 1 in connection with the death of her son.
Clearwater police say Victoria Grace Jackson called 911 on May 24 and said she found her 10-month-old son unresponsive in his crib. Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded and transported Malachi Jackson to Morton Plant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death remained undetermined as detectives continued to investigate the mother's story.
Detectives say they learned this week that Jackson had told a friend she had placed a pillow over the baby's face and asphyxiated him.
Homicide detectives interviewed her at police headquarters Nov. 1 and she reportedly confessed to the crime.
She is being held without bail in the county jail.