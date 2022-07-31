Pasco man faces vehicular homicide charge in fatal Seminole Blvd. crash

One man is dead and another is in jail after a Saturday morning crash on Seminole Boulevard.
Investigators with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Roger Kupsoff was traveling north on Seminole Boulevard in Seminole at about 9:30 a.m. when 51-year-old Brent Rozic was speeding west in a pickup truck on 102nd Avenue North toward the intersection.
As Rozic approached, investigators said, the traffic light at 102nd Avenue North was red. Investigators said Rozic drove his truck around stopped traffic into the safety lane and ran through the red light, hitting Kupsoff’s car and ejecting Kupsoff onto the road. Kupsoff died at the scene.
Deputies arrested Rozic, who is from New Port Richey, on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving. He was being held at the Pinellas County jail on $15,000 bail on Saturday evening.
Investigators say speed and impairment appear to be factors and that more charges are possible.