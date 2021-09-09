LARGO — Largo Fire Rescue responded to a fire about 4:13 a.m. Sept 8 at Angelo's Recycled Materials, 1755 20th Ave. SE. in Largo.
When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire involving recycled materials in the interior of the structure. After extinguishing the flames, crews remained on scene to make sure the fire remained out and that cleanup operations were finished.
Largo Fire was assisted by Seminole and Pinellas Park Fire Departments, as well as Sunstar paramedics and Largo police. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.