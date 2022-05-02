PINELLAS PARK — A 38-year-old Clearwater man died at the scene of a crash that occurred May 2 on 49th Street North at 126th Avenue North in Pinellas Park.
Pinellas Park police responded to the crash between a motorcycle and SUV about 7:20 a.m. When officers arrived, the discovered a male motorcycle rider identified as Maxwell L. Jenkins dead at the scene.
According to a media release, investigators have determined that Jenkins was traveling south on 49th Street approaching the intersection of 126th Avenue about the same time that an SUV driven by Maria Maldonado Hernandez, 44, of Pinellas Park was making a westbound turn onto 126th Avenue from 49th Street. Police say the vehicles then collided in the intersection and Jenkins was thrown from the motorcycle.
Hernandez suffered minor injuries as did her two passengers, Yefrin Carias Umanzor, 42, and Jairo Villalobos, 35, both of Pinellas Park.
Police say neither alcohol or speed appear to be factors in the crash.