LARGO — A 55-year-old Largo man died from injuries suffered in a Jan. 11 crash at the intersection of Coral Way and Ulmerton Road in Largo.
Florida Highway Patrol reports that Susan A. Bugala, 48, of Clearwater was driving a 2006 Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound about 3:33 a.m. The vehicle had stopped at the stop sign on Coral Way at the intersection of Ulmerton Road.
Dwayne M. Bastress was operating a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle traveling westbound on Ulmerton Road. Troopers say Bugala’s vehicle turned right into the path of the motorcycle, resulting in the crash.
Bastress was transported to Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg where he died the next day.
Bugala, who was uninjured, was cited for a stop sign violation.