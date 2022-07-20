LARGO — The owner of Brickhouse Pizza in Largo is facing multiple drug charges after Pinellas County deputies say he was selling a large amount of narcotics out of the business.
Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division arrested 49-year-old Blerim Ljena on July 19 after serving a search warrant at Brickhouse Pizza, at 1135 N. Missouri Ave. in Largo.
On April 14, detectives said they began an investigation into Ljena at the restaurant after receiving a tip that a large amount of narcotics was being sold out of the business.
Detectives established enough probable cause for a search warrant of the business and said they found the following items inside:
• Two doses (1.4 grams) of Hydrocodone
• Twenty-five doses of Alprazolam
• Twenty and a half doses (2.1 grams) of Morphine
• Twelve doses of Lorazepam
• Twenty-seven doses (2.3 grams) of Dilaudid
• Fifty-two doses (6.1 grams) of Oxycodone
• Fourteen doses (1 gram) of Hydromorphone
• Three hundred and sixty-four grams of Methamphetamine (12.5 ounces)
• Seven grams of powder cocaine
• 4,053 grams of 1,4 Butanediol (GHB)
• Thirty-seven grams of Marijuana
During the search, detectives said they also located clothing throughout the business and a pull-out couch that appeared to be used for sleeping.
He was charged with nine counts Possession of a Controlled Substance, five counts Trafficking Amphetamine, one count Unlawful Use of Two-way Communications Device, one count Operating a Drug House, one count Trafficking Butanediol (GHB), and one count Sale or Delivery of Controlled Substance.
Ljena was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.