LARGO — Largo Police detectives continue to investigate a nearly 20-year-old missing-person case involving James Woodard.
The department began an investigation in 1994 after family members grew concerned when they were unable to contact Woodard, 43, after several months. The last known contact by family members with Woodard was in April 1994.
The investigation into the disappearance revealed a trail from the date he was last at work in Pinellas County on April 29, 1994, to the date he checked out of the Tropic Isle Hotel located in Bradenton Beach on May 13, 1994. No further activity involving Woodard has been found since that day.
Woodard was last known to be driving a 1993 Mazda vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a .380 caliber firearm he purchased shortly before he disappeared.
If you have any information in relation to the disappearance of Woodard, please contact Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department Investigative Services Division at 727-586-7480.