Clearwater Police detectives have identified and arrested a suspect in a Dec. 1 house fire that investigators said was intentionally set.
Devon Childers, 26, was arrested at a St. Petersburg motel with the help of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of first-degree arson and two counts of cruelty to animals. Two cats were killed in the fire.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the blaze just before noon on Dec. 1 at 1340 S. Evergreen Ave. Childers was a resident of the house, police said. No injuries were reported. The house sustained serious damage.