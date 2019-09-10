Redington Beach man faces charges in connection with fatal jet ski crash

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 35-year-old Redington Beach man about 4:17 p.m. Sept. 9 at his attorney’s office in Clearwater and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail.
At the jail, Jesse Mayer was charged with boating under the influence, vessel homicide, child neglect, reckless operation of a vessel and violation of navigation rules. Bail was set at $51,000. He was released at 11 p.m. on surety bond.
The arrest followed an investigation into a fatal vessel crash that occurred about 4:50 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Intracoastal Waterway just north of the Tom Stuart Causeway in Madeira Beach.
Deputies say Robert Krysztofowicz, 56, of East Aurora, New York was operating a Yamaha jet ski, traveling northbound in the Intracoastal Waterway. Mayer was operating a 37-foot Center Console Freeman vessel, also traveling northbound in the Intracoastal Waterway.
According to deputies, Mayer's vessel had been traveling at a high rate of speed through a slow wake zone when it struck the rear of Krysztofowicz’s jet ski. Mayer's vessel then traveled over the jet ski and Krysztofowicz, causing fatal injuries, deputies say.
Krysztofowicz was taken to the Madeira Beach Marina, 503 150th Ave. in Madeira Beach, where he was pronounced dead by deputies at the scene.
At the time, deputies said speed and impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.