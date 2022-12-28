The State Attorney's Office has released the results of its investigation involving the November shooting of 63-year-old Gus Spanoudis by an officer of the St. Petersburg Police Department.
In a letter sent to SPPD Chief Anthony Holloway on Dec. 21, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett stated, "As a result of this investigation, I have determined that Officer Jace Morrow and Officer James Demaria were in the lawful performance of their legal duties when they entered the residence for a welfare check on Gus Spanoudis.”
At around 3:48 a.m. on Nov. 27, the officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the area of 13th Avenue North and 50th Street North. According to detectives, the bumper of the suspect's vehicle was left at the scene, with the vehicle’s license plate still attached. When officers ran the license plate, the registered address came back to 1225 58th Street North, Apartment 204A.
According to detectives, officers attempted to make contact at the residence multiple times. After several failed attempts, the officers spoke to the vehicle's registered owner, Mary Spanoudis, who resides at a local nursing home. Detectives say Mary Spanoudis expressed concern about the well-being of her 63-year-old son, Gus Spanoudis.
At approximately 6:10 a.m., officers, with assistance of the St. Petersburg Fire Department, forced entry into the residence. Spanoudis was located in a back bedroom.
According to detectives, Spanoudis made suicidal statements and pointed a firearm at Morrow. The officer issued several commands to drop the firearm before firing at Spanoudis.
“When approached by Officer Demaria, Spanoudis initially cooperated but later drew a loaded firearm and pointed it in Officer Morrow's direction,” the State Attorney’s letter states. “Spanoudis refused to comply with Officer Morrow's commands to drop his firearm and Spanoudis ultimately raised the firearm and pointed it in the direction of Officer Morrow and Officer Demaria, committing the felony crime of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Officer Morrow was justified in his belief that he and Officer Demaria were in danger of death or great bodily harm as a result of the actions of Spanoudis."
The State Attorney's Office concluded that the death of Gus Spanoudis was justifiable homicide.