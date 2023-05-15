LARGO — A Largo police officer was injured May 11 during a fight after being summoned to 2045 East Bay Drive for a citizen-assist call.
After the officer called for assistance about 7 p.m., a separate officer responding was involved in a crash at Keene Road and East Bay Drive.
Both officers were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the separate incidents. Both were listed in stable condition.
Police said one person was in custody facing multiple charges. No other information was released.