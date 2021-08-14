Seminole man accused of threatening Disney World

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 31-year-old Seminole man about 10 p.m. Aug. 12 on charges made in connection with threats against Walt Disney World.
Steven James Jordan was booked into the county jail on one charge of threat to throw, place or discharge a destructive device. Bail was set at $10,000.
Detectives assigned to the Threat Management Section were notified by The Central Florida Intelligence Exchange on Aug. 11 of threats made on Twitter. Detectives say the threats were later found to be written by Jordan.
Jordan created a Twitter account on Aug. 8 and made 186 tweets within a three-hour period. According to detectives, two of these tweets were directed at Walt Disney World and stated, “@Disney or we will blow up all of your execs houses with C4” and “@Disney I will toss a hand grenade threw their loft window.”
There were several other tweets directed toward Activision Games in reference to their video games, derogatory comments about their executives, and other current litigation issues. Twitter suspended Jordan’s account on Aug. 9.
Detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and were able to determine that Jordan was the owner of the Twitter account responsible for creating the tweets. When detectives located Jordan and interviewed him, he reportedly admitted to writing the threatening tweets.
According to detectives, in 2019, Jordan was previously convicted on the charge of false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.