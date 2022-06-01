LARGO — The man found dead in Taylor Lake has been identified as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness.
Largo police received a call around 8 a.m. on May 31 from a person walking their dog in Taylor Park in reference to a body spotted along the shoreline.
Detectives believe the victim was looking for flying discs in the water and an alligator is believed to be involved in the death. While the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, it was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to gators in the lake.
Detectives believe the incident occurred in the nighttime hours as McGuinness did not appear to have been in the lake for a long period of time before his body was discovered.
According to park management, McGuinness was known to frequent the park and enter the lake disregarding the posted "No Swimming" signs.
A witness also advised detectives that McGuinness was known to sell discs back to people within the park, which has a disc golf course. He was found within a few feet of a disc in the water.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called, and gator trappers responded to Taylor Lake on May 31.
The investigation is ongoing.