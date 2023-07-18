A Pinellas Park woman has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after her boyfriend was shot to death July 16 during an argument, police reported.
Pinellas Park police arrested Sherene Norton, 52, in connection with the death of Troy Green, 58. The shooting occurred at about 4:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of 69th Avenue N.
Officers responding to the scene found Green with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, police said.
Norton was booked into the Pinellas County jail. Bail information was not immediately available.