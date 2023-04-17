n-CopsWrongWay-042023.jpg

Clearwater police are investigating an April 11 crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on U.S. Highway 19.

 Photo courtesy CLEARWATER POLICE

CLEARWATER — A crash on U.S. Highway 19 involving a wrong-way vehicle on April 11 left two drivers hospitalized.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of U.S. 19 near Druid Road. The crash occurred when a northbound vehicle, traveling in the southbound lanes, struck a southbound car. A third vehicle was also involved.

The two drivers in the initial crash were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

 

 