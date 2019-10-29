Registered sex offender charged with lewd and lascivious molestation

ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 69-year-old St. Petersburg man about 9 a.m. Oct. 28 after a 31-year-old woman accused him of inappropriate behavior when she was a child.
Romeo Wilfred Desrosiers was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on the charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12. The woman was 7-8 years old when the reported incidents occurred in June 1995.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in August after the unidentified woman told deputies Desrosiers had touched her inappropriately.
Detectives say the woman confronted Desrosiers about the incidents and he reportedly admitted to her that he had touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions when she was a child.
Detectives were able to confirm that Desrosiers had access to the victim during that time period at a residence in Pinellas County.
Detectives say Desrosiers is a registered sex offender who is monitored by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Sexual Predator and Offender Tracking Unit.
Desrosiers was required to register as a sex offender on May 28, 1997, after he was convicted for a similar lewd and lascivious act on a child.