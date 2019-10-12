Safety Harbor teen jailed for DUI after wrong-way crash on Courtney Campbell

CLEARWATER — Police charged a Safety Harbor teenager with driving under the influence about 4:14 a.m. Oct. 12 after a wrong-way crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
Conner Hall, 19, was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $500.
Clearwater police say Hall was driving his vehicle westbound in the eastbound lanes of the causeway when it crashed into another vehicle head-on about 3:22 a.m. Two other vehicles were also involved after the initial crash, police say.
Hall was taken to a local hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail. One other person was also treated for minor injuries.
Police say Hall admitted to officers at the scene that he had consumed alcoholic beverages. He reportedly failed multiple field sobriety tests.