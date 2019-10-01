Deputies report arrest of off-duty Palm Harbor firefighter

PALM HARBOR — A 29-year-old Palm Harbor firefighter was off duty when Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for driving under the influence about 9:23 p.m. Sept. 29.
Thomas Coty Walker was booked into the county jail at 11:06 p.m. and released on his own recognizance at 7:13 a.m. Sept. 30.
Deputies say the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received 911 calls from at least three different people about 9:06 p.m. Sept. 29. They were concerned about the “erratic driving pattern” of a silver or grey Dodge Ram truck that was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 North between State Road 580 and Curlew Road.
Deputies say the callers provided the tag number for the truck and said the vehicle was swerving in the roadway and nearly struck the median and multiple vehicles. One caller said they thought the driver was falling asleep at the wheel.
Deputies responded to the area but could not locate the vehicle.
Deputies then responded to the home address of the registered owner in Palm Harbor where they located the truck parked at the residence.
Deputies say Walker was sitting in the driver seat of the truck with the engine running. There were no other occupants in the truck.
Deputies made contact with Walker and report that he showed signs of impairment by having bloodshot and glassy eyes. He had the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, they say.
Deputies say when Walker was asked to perform Field Sobriety Tests, he refused and asked for "professional courtesy." Deputies say Walker refused to provide a breath sample and refused to answer any questions.
Palm Harbor Fire Chief Scott Sanford released a statement in response to the arrest.
"Palm Harbor Fire Rescue will be conducting an internal investigation," he said.