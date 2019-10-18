CLEARWATER — A 63-year-old crossing guard suffered injuries after the passenger side mirror of a car struck her about 2:32 p.m. Oct. 18 on Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard North in Clearwater.
According to deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team, Robert Reese, 61, of Palm Harbor was driving his 2016 Ford Fusion north on Countryside Boulevard North approaching Curlew Road. Reese stopped for the red traffic signal and began to turn right onto Curlew Road after observing a break in eastbound Curlew Road traffic.
Meanwhile, Susan Creamer, 63, a Pinellas County Schools crossing guard, had entered the crosswalk for Curlew Road from the southeast corner of Curlew Road and Countryside Boulevard North to place traffic cones along the curb in preparation for the dismissal of Curlew Creek Elementary School.
Investigators say as Reese was turning right onto Curlew Road, the passenger side mirror struck Creamer causing her to fall to the ground. Creamer remained alert after the fall but suffered a non-life threatening injury.
She was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where she was admitted and remains hospitalized, deputies said Friday evening.
At the time of the crash, Creamer was wearing her PCSO School Crossing Guard uniform, traffic safety vest, and orange uniform hat.
Deputies say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.