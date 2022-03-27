OLDSMAR — A 6-year-old died at a local hospital from injuries suffered when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing W. St. Petersburg Drive March 26 in Oldsmar.
Deputies assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team arrived at the scene west of the intersection of Bayview Boulevard about 7:19 p.m.
Investigators say Yanitza Ortega, 40, and her 10-year-old and 6-year-old daughters were standing on the north side of W. St. Petersburg Drive waiting to cross southbound. When the three attempted to cross the roadway, they were struck by a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Eric Hoppes, 40, who was traveling westbound on W. St. Petersburg Drive.
The pedestrians were transported to a local hospital. Ortega and her 10-year-old daughter were treated for non-life threatening injuries. The 6-year-old was pronounced dead.
Deputies say the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk. The intersection does not have traffic control devices. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash. The car had the right of way.