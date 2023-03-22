Theft suspect who fled deputies in Largo back in custody

LARGO — A theft suspect that fled after being briefly detained by Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies on March 20 has been found and taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
No details were provided about the 11:15 a.m. arrest of Kenneth Ray Emery, 40, although the Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of him in custody.
On March 20, deputies said they had attempted to arrest Emery after detaining him about 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and Ulmerton Road and discovering that his police record showed an open warrant for petit theft.
Emery, described by deputies as transient, then “fled on foot and was last seen northbound on Seminole Boulevard.” They noted he “still had a handcuff attached to his left wrist.”
One eyewitness said Emery had been sitting in a Sheriff’s Office vehicle in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station, situated across from the nearby Largo Mall, at some point prior to the chase and subsequent search of the area.
More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles encircled a multiblock area for several hours, and nearby residents of the 1,100-home Palm Hill Country Club were advised by the Sheriff’s Office to stay in their houses and lock all doors. That advisory was lifted shortly after 5 p.m.
“Emery has several active charges in addition to the warrant he was taken into custody for,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
In addition to theft, those charges now include escape; felon in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession and trafficking in fentanyl; possession of forged notes, bills, checks or drafts; and unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person.
The Sheriff’s Office K-9 and flight units and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound unit participated in the search by law enforcement.