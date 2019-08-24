LARGO — Largo police responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash about 8:44 p.m. Aug. 23 in the southbound lane of Frontage Road south of East Bay Drive.
Police say an unidentified pedestrian entered the roadway from the low light, grassy median. The motorist, who was beginning to enter the ramp onto southbound U.S. 19 N., had the right away and did not see the pedestrian.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury. The pedestrian was transported to Largo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say the driver was released and alcohol was not a factor.