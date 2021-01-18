Dunedin woman charged with DUI in injury crash on U.S. 19

CLEARWATER — A 67-year-old Dunedin woman was arrested about 8:35 p.m. Jan. 17 in connection with a three-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. 19 near McCormick Drive.
Belinda Hood was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of DUI causing serious bodily harm, DUI with a blood-alcohol level of .15 or above, leaving the scene of a crash with injury and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bail was set at $10,750.
Clearwater police say Hood was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla northbound on U.S. 19 about 2 p.m. when the crash occurred near McCormick Drive. She was arrested in Dunedin where she fled after the crash with her front bumper hanging off as she drove, police say
The driver of one of the other vehicles is in stable condition with serious injuries at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg; the second driver was treated and released from Mease Countryside Hospital.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed for several hours as the investigation was conducted.