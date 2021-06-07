Motorcyclist charged with shooting gun on Memorial Causeway

CLEARWATER — Police say a 43-year-old Holiday man was under the influence when he fired a gun from his motorcycle while traveling on the Memorial Causeway early Monday morning.
Emanuel Cantero-Soto was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Bail was set at $10,250.
Clearwater police say a witness called 911 at 12:44 a.m. June 7 to report that a motorcyclist had fired a gun while traveling eastbound near Island Way on the Memorial Causeway. Officers responded and stopped the rider on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.
Officers say Cantero-Soto, who has a concealed weapon permit, told them he had been upset with the vehicle in front of him when he fired the semiautomatic Taurus 9mm and didn’t intend to hurt anyone.
No injuries were reported.