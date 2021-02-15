High speed and a wet roadway contribute to fatality crash on I-275

A 36-year-old St. Petersburg man died at the scene of a one-vehicle crash that occurred about 4 p.m. Feb. 14 on the Interstate 275 exit ramp to I-375.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the unidentified man was driving a sedan type vehicle southbound on the I-275 exit ramp leading to I-375. Troopers say he was traveling at a high rate of speed on a wet roadway.
Troopers say the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rotated to the shoulder and collided with the concrete barrier wall. After impact, the vehicle overturned and fell over the wall to the St. Petersburg utility vehicles parking lot below. Four unoccupied vehicles were damaged.
The driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.