Search continues for missing watercraft rider off Sand Key Beach

Multiple agencies were searching for Tiffany Vanderburg Sunday afternoon after she went missing off Sand Key when a storm swept through the area. She was last seen wearing an orange and black life vest. She was riding a 1995 purple and white Sea-Doo.

 Photo courtesy of CLEARWATER PD

SAND KEY — Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing woman on a personal watercraft.

Clearwater police say the 55-year-old woman went missing about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 off Sand Key when a storm swept through the area.

Clearwater police identified the missing woman as Tiffany Vanderburg. She has brown hair and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing an orange and black life vest. She was riding a 1995 purple and white Sea-Doo.

The Coast Guard, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and FWC are also participating in the effort to locate her.

Tags