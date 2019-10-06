Search continues for missing watercraft rider off Sand Key Beach

SAND KEY — Clearwater Police Department, Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department and multiple other agencies are searching for a missing woman on a personal watercraft.
Clearwater police say the 55-year-old woman went missing about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 off Sand Key when a storm swept through the area.
Clearwater police identified the missing woman as Tiffany Vanderburg. She has brown hair and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing an orange and black life vest. She was riding a 1995 purple and white Sea-Doo.
The Coast Guard, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and FWC are also participating in the effort to locate her.