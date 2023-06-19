DUNEDIN — An 18-year-old man faces a DUI manslaughter charge relating to an April 5 crash at Belcher and Curlew roads in Dunedin.
He also was charged previously in the crash with one count of vehicular homicide.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dominic Rampi was driving a BMW 335i southbound on Belcher at high speed and ran a red light at the intersection. Marion Miller, 75, was driving a Dodge Charger eastbound on Curlew Road. Her vehicle was struck by Rampi’s and careened into a Mazda 3 driven by Rachel Worley, 38, deputies said. Worley was not injured.
Miller was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Rampi was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
On June 13, deputies arrested Rampi and added the DUI manslaughter charge. Toxicology reports revealed that he was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana, PCSO said.
Rampi was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.