Five pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that occurred May 13 in the 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach in which five pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. One of the five died at a local hospital. The vehicle fled the scene.
According to deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team, the pedestrians, all from the same family, were crossing Gulf Boulevard from east to west in the crosswalk about 8:45 p.m. when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and turned northbound on Gulf Boulevard. The vehicle struck all five pedestrians and fled the scene traveling northbound.
Deputies say Hiep Huynh, 70, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Thuong Phan, 77, and Hai Pho, 76, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The other two, Anh Martin, 51, and Tuy Vinh Huynh, 67, sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.
Deputies described the suspect vehicle as a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call Cpl. Jon Dobson at 727-580-4505 or email jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.