Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.