LARGO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash about 5:56 p.m. July 8 at the intersection of Walsingham Road and 137th St. North.
Largo police say a yellow Jeep Wrangler ran the red light and collided with a white Toyota Prius that was traveling southbound through the intersection on a greenlight.
The unidentified female driver of the Prius was transported to a local hospital where she died. The male driver was uninjured.
Police say the unidentified male showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.