LARGO — A 49-year-old Largo man was being held without bail Feb. 26 in the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of murder in the first degree in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepsister.
Largo police responded to a call about a person with a weapon about 6:27 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Third Avenue Southwest.
Detectives say Wiley Stanley Mackenzie was armed with a machete when he went into a bedroom occupied by his mother and adult stepsister following an argument over money. Police say Mackenzie used the machete-style weapon to attack his mother repeatedly. His sister began to scream, which caused the father to enter the room and witness the attack.
Mackenzie also attacked his stepsister as she tried to escape the room. Police say he struck her multiple times with the machete-style weapon.
The father was unable to stop the attack, so he left the residence and called 911.
When officers arrived, they took Mackenzie into custody without incident.
The mother was pronounced dead at the scene and the stepsister was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
The names of the victims and the father were not released. The case is still under investigation.