PALM HARBOR — A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed Aug. 3 when his motorcycle collided with a sedan on U.S. Highway 19.
A Florida Highway Patrol report stated that the motorcyclist was northbound on 19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West in Palm Harbor, traveling at high speed at about 8:45 p.m. The sedan was also northbound ahead of the motorcycle, which approached and struck the rear of the car.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan, a 22-year-old man from New Port Richey, suffered minor injuries.