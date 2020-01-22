Seminole man jailed on child pornography charges, detectives say

SEMINOLE — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 40-year-old Seminole man at his home about 11 a.m. Jan. 22 on charges of possession of child pornography and video voyeurism.
Jessie Michael Chester was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on 20 counts of child pornography and two counts of video voyeurism.
Detectives began their investigation in November 2019 after receiving information that Chester was in possession of child pornography.
Through various investigative techniques, detectives say they were able to recover numerous images depicting child pornography from Chester's cell phone and from his cloud based storage account.
According to detectives, the investigation also discovered additional covert videos of people using a bathroom in Chester's home.
Chester was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff's Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo, where he was interviewed by detectives. Detectives say Chester admitted to downloading multiple images of child pornography.
Chester also reportedly told detectives he secretly used a cell phone to record video of adults using his bathroom. Detectives say the bathroom videos were uploaded to a public internet site. Detectives have identified two of the victims.
Anyone who may have been a victim or know someone who visited Chester’s residence on 115th Street North is asked to call Detective Paden with the Crimes Against Children Unit at 727-582-6200.