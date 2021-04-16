LEALMAN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives served warrants at three “drug houses” in Lealman April 14 resulting in 32 arrests. Eighteen suspects were still at-large.
According to detectives assigned to the Narcotics Division, an investigation began in October 2020 to focus on reducing the number of narcotic sales in and around East Lealman.
Detectives determined that narcotic transactions at three locations had contributed to more than 150 fatal and non-fatal overdoses from December 2020 to January 2021. These locations were identified as 2768 Grove Park Avenue North, Unit 1, St. Petersburg, 2524 50th Avenue North, St. Petersburg and 4819 Haines Road North, St. Petersburg.
Detectives identified 35 suspects with 69 charges. The charges included operating a drug house, narcotics sales and possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Detectives served search warrants April 14 for each of the locations and conducted an arrest round-up operation. As a result, 17 of the 35 suspects were arrested. Eighteen suspects still have pending criminal charges. Fifteen additional suspects were arrested during the operation and charged with narcotic offenses.
The suspects were transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. Most were from St. Petersburg with six listed as transients, two from Gulfport, one from Ellenton and one from Wesley Chapel.