CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police traffic enforcement team officers arrested four people for street racing and 26 for DUI over the Memorial Day weekend.
The first street racing incident occurred about 3 a.m. May 30 on South Missouri Avenue, when two cars were observed racing one another in the southbound lanes. Officers said their speeds hit 90 mph, which was twice the speed limit.
Clay Tassillo, 18, of Largo and Michael Allen Lewis, 36, of St. Petersburg were charged with racing on a highway. Police say Tassillo was working as a food service delivery driver when he was stopped by an officer.
The second incident occurred about 3 a.m. May 31 when officers observed a car driven by Cameron White, 24, of Palm Harbor traveling at more than 100 mph eastbound on the Memorial Causeway. Police say White and his passenger, William James Thompkins Jr., 24, also of Palm Harbor were actively trying to get other cars to race. They were charged with racing on a highway.