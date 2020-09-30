LARGO — An unidentified motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital Sept. 29 after a crash that occurred on East Bay Drive in Largo.
Largo police responded to the crash about 9:30 p.m. on East Bay Drive and Newport Drive. Police say a Honda motorcycle was traveling eastbound on East Bay Drive when a silver Ford Fusion made a left hand turn in front of the motorcycle from westbound East Bay Drive towards Newport Drive.
Police say the motorcyclist “braked heavily” in an attempt to avoid the crash, but was unable to stop in time and the Fusion struck the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.
Police say it does not appear that alcohol was a factor in the crash.